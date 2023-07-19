Bobcats Here? Yes, They Live in Our Area, But You Might Not Have Seen One. Biologist Explains Local Bobcat Population.

If you're from this area and have never seen a bobcat near your home, you're not alone.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a bobcat in Otsego County tested positive for rabies.

"Once restricted to mountainous regions in eastern N.Y., bobcat populations have increased and expanded throughout central and western NY in recent decades," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said.

The large cats are elusive animals, which adds to why you might not have spotted one in Oneida County.

To better track bobcat populations, the state DEC is using trail cameras to detect the cats in several areas throughout New York.

"Results from these camera surveys will be paired with a mark-resight analysis of ear-tagged and collared bobcats next year to estimate bobcat densities," the agency said.

State DEC Biologist Mandy Watson said that people can go their whole lives without seeing a bobcat in their area.

"However, we have bobcats in every county of the state," she said, except for Long Island and New York City.

She added that, historically, bobcats stayed in mountainous areas, like the Adirondack Park.

"What we've seen is this expansion of the bobcat population. ...We've now seen them spread into Central and Western New York. And this is something that is still actively happening. ...So, we are getting a lot more reports of bobcats in these areas," Watson said.

She said that if you see a bobcat, it's best to "practice general respect."

She said to keep your distance from the large cat, and don't try to approach or feed the bobcat.

"The first thing you should do if you see a bobcat...don't approach it," she said. "Stop what you are doing and don't walk any closer. Generally, bobcats are pretty shy of humans, so they will move off pretty quickly," she said.

If the bobcat doesn't leave and is looking at you for a longer amount of time than is comfortable, "make yourself big."

Wave your hands in the air, she said, to make yourself look bigger to the bobcat. She said to yell, scream and clap your hands to get the large cat to go away.

"It keeps them with a healthy respect for humans. We don't want them getting too conditioned to be around humans," she added. "Bobcats are a species that do show up in relatively suburban areas, so we don't want them getting too comfortable around because that is when we start to have issues if they start to associate humans with food," Watson said.

"If they're not afraid of humans, that's when you can start to get conflict issues," she added.

Watson said that there are very few instances of bobcats being a nuisance to people and animals in New York.

Most of the reported issues to the DEC with bobcat encounters deal with free-range chickens.

"We have very few instances with nuisance bobcats. We hope to keep it that way," she said.

The public can report any sightings of a bobcat to the DEC's website.

But people in Oneida County are becoming more familiar with bobcats, so there aren't many new sighting reports, Watson said.

Public reports are one way the DEC keeps tabs on the bobcat population.

Before the 1900s, we did have bobcats throughout the entire state.

"They were fairly abundant," Watson said. "There was habitat loss and unregulated hunting and trapping, which caused bobcat populations to restrict."

Now, we have more bobcats than before.

She said that the DEC is seeing them become re-established in different areas after being missing for years.

"Over the past century, we have seen an increase in our bobcat population," she said.

What about bobcats and rabies? There was a local report this week of a rabid bobcat. Is it common?

With bobcats, rabies happens very infrequently, Watson said.

Between 2005 and 2020, she estimates there were about 12 rabid bobcats reported.

It averages less than one a year, she said.

Common mammals that get rabies are skunks, racoons and bats.

But when a bobcat does get rabies, it can "cause quite a stir" because they are larger.

Why are there not many reported rabies cases among bobcat populations?

Watson said that one theory is that they are a species that is solitary, so they're not in groups. They are a larger species, too, and are capable of getting away from a rabid animal.

Signs that a bobcat has rabies can include more aggression, neurological issues, and they just look sick.

"It's not always foaming at the mouth," she said.

A bobcat could also have porcupine quills around its mouths if rabid.

"If you do see an animal that's acting off, isn't afraid of people...might be acting aggressively—it's always best to assume that the animal is rabid," she said.

If you think there's a rabid animal, click here for a list of telephone numbers to call.

If there's a situation where an animal is actively attacking, it's recommended to call your local police department because they are generally nearby and can respond quickly.

For more from the DEC on bobcats, click here.

More from Biologist Mandy Watson: "We collect observations of bobcats from the general public through the Furbearer Sighting Survey, but also through an annual Trapper Survey and Bowhunter Sighting Log. These surveys are targeting hunters and trappers that spend significant time outdoors and are very familiar with bobcats and bobcat signs. On these surveys, we ask participants to record the number of bobcats and other more elusive species (river otter, fisher, moose). Between these data sources, we generally average about 50 sightings a year in the Mohawk Valley area. This includes around 20 sightings from Herkimer County and around 10 each year from Oneida County. ...We know that actual sightings are much higher than that, as only a fraction of sightings are reported to us. To get a better idea of the bobcat population across New York, we just initiated a study looking at bobcat density. The Mohawk Valley wildlife management unit aggregate (which extends across southern Herkimer County and into Oneida County) is one of our study areas. This project just started this summer. DEC biologists are placing trail cameras in a grid pattern to detect bobcats. This winter, we will be working with Cornell University and local trappers to attempt to collar and ear tag bobcats in each study area. The results from the collaring work and the camera surveys will be used to estimate the density of bobcats. We are really excited for this project and optimistic we will get good information."

Bobcat Tests Positive for Rabies in Otsego County A bobcat found in the Town of Unadilla tested positive for rabies.

Large Bear Spotted on Brown Road in Frankfort There's been another report of a bear sighting locally. This time a black bear was seen in Frankfort.