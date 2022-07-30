Body of Utica man recovered after days of search and rescue

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police say the body of 42-year-old Musar Pwa was recovered Saturday morning after days of searching the Mohawk River.
Wednesday evening police say a fisherman and his father saw Pwa go in the water and never resurface off Leland Ave. in Utica. They called 911 to report it a little before 6pm.
Police are thanking the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance over the past several days in their attempt to locate Pwa.
The search started Wednesday evening, was called off each night, and resumed each morning until Saturday morning when the body was recovered.
They are asking that the community keep Pwa's family in their prayers.