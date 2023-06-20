Boil water advisory following a water main break in Town of Schuyler

Town of Schuyler, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Water Authority maintenance crews were working to repair a water main break on State Route 5 in the Town of Schuyler on Tuesday evening.
When water service is restored, a Boil Water Advisory is being issued for the following areas in Marcy:
State Route 5 between Newport Road and 2431 State Route 5.
The Boil Water Advisory will be in effect for the affected area for approximately 48 hours until laboratory testing confirms that the advisory can be lifted.
During this time, customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Customers are also advised against using any water that appears cloudy or discolored -- especially hot water, since such usage will draw the water into the hot water tank, which may require customers to flush their tank once clear water becomes available.
Customers should also avoid washing their clothes in discolored water, since it may contain sediments that could permanently stain their laundry.
For additional information please visit www.mvwa.us or call 315-792-0301, option 3.