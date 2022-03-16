Boil water advisory for parts of New Hartford

New Hartford, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews worked to repair a water main break on Deerpath Drive in the Town of New Hartford Wednesday evening.
The Authority says when water service is restored, a Boil Water Advisory is issued for the following areas of New Hartford:
Deerpath Dr.
(Sylvan way/Deerpath Ct. houses 20-31)
Deerpath Ct.
(All houses)
Christine Ct./North & South
(All houses)
Sylvan Way
(From Higby Rd. to dead end circle 101-143)
The Advisory will be in affect for approximately 48 hours until lab testing confirms that the advisory can be lifted. Customers are asked to boil water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.