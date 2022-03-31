Boil water advisory issued for parts of Deerfield

DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Water Authority maintenance crews are working to repair a water main break on Johns Road in the Town of Deerfield.
When water service is restored, a Boil Water Advisory is being issued for the following areas in Deerfield:
• Walker Rd o From Northwood Drive to Broadacres Rd (including Skylite Way, Azure Ln, & Broadacres Rd)
• Smith Hill Rd o From Walker Rd to Bell Hill Rd (including Fineview Dr, Park Dr, & Marwood Dr)
• Bell Hill Rd o From Smith Hill to Graham Rd • Graham Rd o From Bell Hill Rd to Herkimer County line
• John Rd
• Ravine Dr o From 701 Ravine Dr to Highview Dr • Highview Dr • Northwood Dr o Glendale Pl to Weaver Pl/Fairview Pl
• Weaver Pl
• Kraft Dr
• Grace Rd o From Smith Hill Rd to #5746 Grace Rd
The Boil Water Advisory will be in effect for the affected area for approximately 48 hours until laboratory testing confirms that the advisory can be lifted. During this time, customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
Customers are also advised against using any water that appears cloudy or discolored -- especially hot water, since such usage will draw the water into the hot water tank, which may require customers to flush their tank once clear water becomes available. Customers should also avoid washing their clothes in discolored water, since it may contain sediments that could permanently stain their laundry.
For additional information please visit www.mvwa.us or call us at 315-792-0301, option 3.