Boilermaker 2023: Delays and Road Closures

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Boilermaker Road Race Safety and Security Team says to expect traffic delays on race day, Sunday, July 9.
Officials recommend that if you can avoid traveling by car during peak hours of the race, try to do so.
Carpooling is suggested to reduce traffic and vehicles near the start line and after party.
They remind participants that there is no designated parking area near the finish line or at the Post-Race Party.
The following information was shared by the Boilermaker team in a release:
ROAD CLOSURES
Law enforcement will close the entire course at 5:30 a.m. Only official vehicles will be permitted along the course at that time. Some intersections will remain open, and law enforcement will assist with the crossing of intersections, but vehicles will not be able to drive on the course. Additionally, some portions of the course will close at earlier times due to logistics and security concerns.
A list of roadway closure times and designated cross intersections are listed below:
15K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:
- Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp
- Dwyer Avenue (entire road)
- Beechgrove Place from Gilbert Street to Florence Street
- Culver Avenue from Bleecker Street north
5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:
- Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits
- Burrstone Road from Sunset Avenue to Old Burrstone Road
Finish Area Road Closures 2 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:
- Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street
- Varick Street (entire road)
- Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street
- Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street
- Lafayette Street west of Varick Street
The following are intersections that will remain open for cross traffic until 6:30 a.m.:
- Welshbush Road
- Albany Street
- Sherman Drive
- Oneida Street
- Genesee Street
- Campbell Ave until 6:45 a.m.
SHUTTLE SERVICE
5K Shuttle Service:
Runners can park at ConMed on Chenango Road at French Road in Utica, and then ride the shuttle to the 5K start. 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.
15K Shuttle Service:
Birnie Bus pick-ups are located:
1. Near the finish line at the corner of Court and State Streets.
2. Near the rear of the Post Race Party area on Whitesboro Street.
Please note that buses begin running at 5:30 a.m. and stop running to the starting line at 7 a.m. Please arrive early.
Participants, attendees and volunteers traveling to the Post-Race Party area are encouraged to park on public roadways east of State Street.