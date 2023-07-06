 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Steuben, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Boilermaker 2023: Delays and Road Closures

  • Updated
  • 0
Boilermaker--Delays and Road Closures

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Boilermaker Road Race Safety and Security Team says to expect traffic delays on race day, Sunday, July 9. 

Officials recommend that if you can avoid traveling by car during peak hours of the race, try to do so.

Carpooling is suggested to reduce traffic and vehicles near the start line and after party.

They remind participants that there is no designated parking area near the finish line or at the Post-Race Party.  

The following information was shared by the Boilermaker team in a release:

ROAD CLOSURES

Law enforcement will close the entire course at 5:30 a.m. Only official vehicles will be permitted along the course at that time.  Some intersections will remain open, and law enforcement will assist with the crossing of intersections, but vehicles will not be able to drive on the course.  Additionally, some portions of the course will close at earlier times due to logistics and security concerns.

A list of roadway closure times and designated cross intersections are listed below:

15K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:

  • Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp
  • Dwyer Avenue  (entire road)
  • Beechgrove Place from Gilbert Street to Florence Street
  • Culver Avenue from Bleecker Street north

5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:

  • Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits
  • Burrstone Road from Sunset Avenue to Old Burrstone Road

Finish Area Road Closures 2 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:

  • Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street
  • Varick Street (entire road)
  • Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street
  • Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street
  • Lafayette Street west of Varick Street

The following are intersections that will remain open for cross traffic until 6:30 a.m.:

  • Welshbush Road
  • Albany Street
  • Sherman Drive
  • Oneida Street
  • Genesee Street
  • Campbell Ave until 6:45 a.m.

SHUTTLE SERVICE

5K Shuttle Service:

Runners can park at ConMed on Chenango Road at French Road in Utica, and then ride the shuttle to the 5K start.  6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

15K Shuttle Service:

 Birnie Bus pick-ups are located:

1.    Near the finish line at the corner of Court and State Streets.

2.    Near the rear of the Post Race Party area on Whitesboro Street.

Please note that buses begin running at 5:30 a.m. and stop running to the starting line at 7 a.m. Please arrive early. 

Participants, attendees and volunteers traveling to the Post-Race Party area are encouraged to park on public roadways east of State Street.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

