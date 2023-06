UTICA, N.Y. -- Tonight is the deadline for all Boilermaker bib transfers.

The request for transfer must be submitted by 11:59 tonight (June 30).

All bib transfers must be completed with the new participant accepting by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

There are limited race weekend bib transfers at the Expo, but both parties must be present to do so.

There are no transfers on race day, which is July 9.

Here's a link to the Boilermaker page that explains the transfer process.