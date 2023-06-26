Boilermaker founder looks back on 46 years of race history

Utica, N.Y.--Earle Reed is a living encyclopedia of the boilermaker and for good reason, he founded the race back in 1978. He even remembers who won the very first race.
"Our winner was a gentleman from Colorado, Rick Rojas was his name, on the male side, I can't recall on the female side, Rick actually was chased through the Parkway by a kid from Geneseo but he sprinted up the hill and that's how he won the race.” Reed explained.
Reed also ran that first race.
"I broke 60 minutes, though a guy edged me at the end. I had all the runners saying 'I don't believe it', well it was in the paper," Reed said
Throughout the 46 years of the boilermaker, Reed has many other memories of the races. Not all are good.
"Since I’ve been with the race, I've gone through 4 fatalities, the last one was a real tough one, a young man died on the course."
I asked Reed, looking back, what the recipe for success was.
Reed replied that "the reason we're successful is the community takes to the race, they like to be out there passing out water, they like to be out there rooting, in many cases it's their children or grandchildren that are running. that adds the flavor."
Reed has also run the Boston Marathon and other big-name races. He feels that the boilermaker is just as good if not better than those.
"This race is right up there for personal achievement and you watch some of the people and you'll see it in your group on WKTV, when they're done, they're proud of themselves, that's the biggest thing about the boilermaker, self-esteem, raising people's self-esteem" Reed explained.