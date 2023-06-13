Boilermaker Presents Volunteer/Media Awards at Brick Ceremony

Utica, N.Y. -- Officials from the Boilermaker Road Race awarded commemorative bricks on Tuesday evening to the 2023 winners of the Les Diven Media Award and the Peter J. DeStefano Volunteers of the Year as part of the annual brick-laying ceremony at Boilermaker Square at Butler Park.
WKTV Photojournalist Keith Hunt was named the winner of the Diven Award for his many years of service to the race and the community. Keith began his career at the station in 1972, has been a fixture at the first mile of the race, taking iconic footage of runners as they begin their 9.3 mile journey.
“Keith is very deserving of this honor for both race day coverage as well as the many features he’s helped produce for the race,” said Scott Gwilt, marketing and sponsor manager for the Boilermaker. “His unique ability to capture runner’s stories with compassion and empathy has made a huge impact on the Boilermaker Road Race.”
Ken and Mary Ziobro of Whitesboro are the recipients of the 2023 DeStefano Award for their years of dedication to the race through their work as coordinators of the 15K race bib pickup. The Ziobros, who began volunteering in 1993, spent countless hours coordinating other volunteers to ensure that runners were able to pick up their race bibs quickly and efficiently.
“Ken and Mary began by stuffing race packets in the basement and quickly proved to be tireless and indispensable workers,” said Cindy Dardano, volunteer coordinator for the Boilermaker. “Their efforts over the years have been nothing short of amazing and we’re so glad to be able to give them this honor.”
The Volunteer of the Year award is named after Peter DeSefano. He volunteered for many years on the Boilermaker chute crew, setting up the chutes at the start of the race, managing the ropes, synchronizing the chutes with time cards, organizing the volunteers, and more. Peter passed away in 1988, but his spirit of true volunteerism continues with the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Each of the award winners was presented with a brick which was then placed into the commemorative race course that sits across from the FX Matt Brewery in Butler Park. The annual ceremony is held for anyone who has purchased a brick in the previous year, allowing them to officially place their brick into its designated spot on the course.