Boilermaker "Races Within the Race"

Utica, N.Y. -- If you thought the Boilermaker celebrations came to an end, then you are sorely mistaken. Tonight over 110 people attended the awards ceremony for, as Boilermaker President Mark Donovan likes to call it, "the races within the race."
Now you may be wondering what "the races within the race" means. Three separate races, the high school challenge, Corporate Cup, and the Bob Ingalls Police and Firefighter Competition were all happening simultaneously through the Boilermaker. Although all of the competitions were friendly, The UPD and UFD's yearly rivalry is still going strong.
Even so, Phil Trzcinski, Lieutenant with the City of Utica Fire Department says it's all in good fun.
"Every year we go into it thinking we're going to win," Trzcinski said. "Obviously being the coordinator for the competition I need to be unbiased but every year I kind of go into it thinking the fire department is going to win. We've had a pretty good track record. We've won 12 out of the 17 years that we've been doing the competition. We let the cops win 5 times."
For each of the competitions, the winning teams are decided by the average finish times of the group’s fastest five finishers.
The Corporate Cup awards were presented to runners in the 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The fastest overall team was the Naval Nuclear Laboratory with an average time of 1:02:27. The team won the Open Division and was led by Alexander Biaconi, who finished the race in 55:18.
Geoff Hale was the fastest individual male runner, finishing in 52:50, leading his NYSTEC team to the coed medium division award, while Catherine Beck led all female Corporate Cup runners with a time of 55:54. Beck’s Hamilton College team finished second in the Coed-Medium category.
Other winners in the coed competition include New Hartford Central School District in the small division and New York State Police in the large division.
Other winners include Gomez and Sullivan (Male-Small Division); Eastern Air Defense Sector (Male-Medium Division); Indium Corporation (Male-Large Division); ConMed Corporation (Female-Only); and SAAB Inc. (Masters).
The Utica Police Department (UPD) won the Bob Ingalls Police and Firefighter Competition for the second year in a row, with an average finishing time of 1:10:50, besting the Utica Fire Department (UFD) who averaged 1:14:32. Despite the loss, the UFD still leads the all-time competition 12-5. The Thomas Lindsey Memorial Award was awarded to the fastest UPD finisher, Eric White (1:02:17). Daniel Taurisani (1:08:26), received the William Acquaviva Memorial Award, which is given to the fastest UFD finisher.
The School Challenge Awards presented by GPO Federal Credit Union were presented to the fastest student teams among local school districts in both the 5K Road Race presented by Utica National and the 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. In the 5K race, New Hartford Central School District won the girl’s competition with a 23:33 average, and the boy’s crown with a 19:01 average finish time. New Hartford also swept the 15K race, winning the girl’s competition with an average finish time of 1:18:05 and the boy’s side in 1:13:41. New Hartford completed the sweep by taking home the highest participation award.