Boilermaker Walk returns after multi-year absence

UTICA, NY –After a four-year absence, the Boilermaker Walk returned as part of the 45th annual Boilermaker festivities.
Hundreds of walkers took part in the event, which featured both 3-mile and 4-mile walks. Both walks started and ended at MVCC.
The 3-mile course took walkers through Thomas R. Proctor Park, while the 4-mile walk took them through Frederick T. Proctor Park.
"The walk is a great addition to Boilermaker weekend” said volunteer Boilermaker Walk director, Jordan Peters. “It allows people to participate in a Boilermaker weekend event, that aren't able to participate in the 15K or the 5K on Sunday for whatever reason. It just allows us to involve more of the community, which is really the goal, and the spirit of the Boilermaker".
The walk through Utica’s Proctor Parks comes on the 200th anniversary of the birth of landscape architect Frederick Olmstead. Roughly 60% of the Boilermaker 15K runs through an Olmstead designed landscape. That includes Valley View and the Memorial Parkway.