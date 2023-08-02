Bold Baby Bobcats Visit Home in Richfield Springs

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Richfield Springs residents had a close encounter of, what seemed to be, the cute kind; however, those cuddly looking kittens are actually baby bobcats.

Becky and Doug Brooks sent us these photos and video of baby bobcats, sometimes referred to as kittens, cubs or bobkitten.

The residents of the home said the kittens that visited didn't seem too afraid of them. The kittens even climbed one the trees in their yard.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, "Bobcats can be easily distinguished from lynx by the absence of the huge, seemingly oversized paws and a black-tipped tail that are characteristic of the lynx. Bobcats have paws that are proportional to their body size, and their tail is black spotted."

Below is more about bobcat kittens.

From the NYS DEC: "Bobcats begin to breed between mid-January and early February. Some researchers found breeding activities continuing into July. Females can reproduce in their first year, while males breed in their second year and likely mate with more than one female. Courtship activities may include chasing, ambushing, and what appears to be fighting. The average gestation period for a litter is 62 days, but varies from 50 to 70 days. Most litters are born in April and May, ranging from March through July. Young are born in a dry, well-hidden den, usually found within natural rocky areas and caves where available. The female will likely have numerous auxiliary dens which they will use to aid in raising their young. Females raise one litter of 1-5 kittens alone. Kittens are able to accompany their mother away from the den by their third month, and disperse prior to the birth of the following year's litter. Bobcat kittens are killed by foxes, owls, and adult male bobcats. Adults may be injured or killed by their prey animals. The most common cause of death for kittens and juveniles is low food supply. It is not uncommon for an adult to die of starvation, especially during severe winters. Some researchers have suggested that diseases carried by raccoons and feral cats may be an important mortality factor for bobcats. Twelve infectious diseases have been documented in wild bobcats. These diseases include rabies, feline distemper, and feline leukemia. They also carry a variety of parasites including tapeworms, roundworms, and others that are common in their prey species."

Although cute and reminds us of domesticated cats, bobcats can carry rabies. There was a report of a rabid bobcat locally recently. That story is below.

We also spoke with a state DEC biologist about the bobcat population in New York. That interview is below.