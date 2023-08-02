 Skip to main content
Bold Baby Bobcats Visit Home in Richfield Springs

  Updated
A resident of Richfield Springs had a close encounter of the cute kind; however, those cuddly looking kittens are actually baby bobcats.

Bobcat Kittens

Submitted Photo

Becky and Doug Brooks sent us these photos and video of baby bobcats, sometimes referred to as kittens, cubs or bobkitten. 

Bobcat Kittens

Submitted Photo

The residents of the home said the kittens that visited didn't seem too afraid of them. The kittens even climbed one the trees in their yard. 

Bobcat Kittens

Submitted Photo
Bobcat Kittens

Submitted Photo

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, "Bobcats can be easily distinguished from lynx by the absence of the huge, seemingly oversized paws and a black-tipped tail that are characteristic of the lynx. Bobcats have paws that are proportional to their body size, and their tail is black spotted."

Bobcat Kittens

Submitted Photo

Below is more about bobcat kittens. 

Bobcat Kittens

Submitted Photo

Although cute and reminds us of domesticated cats, bobcats can carry rabies. There was a report of a rabid bobcat locally recently. That story is below. 

We also spoke with a state DEC biologist about the bobcat population in New York. That interview is below.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

