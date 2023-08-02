Bold Baby Bobcats Visit Home in Richfield Springs

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Richfield Springs residents had a close encounter of, what seemed to be, the cute kind; however, those cuddly looking kittens are actually baby bobcats.
Becky and Doug Brooks sent us these photos and video of baby bobcats, sometimes referred to as kittens, cubs or bobkitten.
The residents of the home said the kittens that visited didn't seem too afraid of them. The kittens even climbed one the trees in their yard.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, "Bobcats can be easily distinguished from lynx by the absence of the huge, seemingly oversized paws and a black-tipped tail that are characteristic of the lynx. Bobcats have paws that are proportional to their body size, and their tail is black spotted."
Below is more about bobcat kittens.
Although cute and reminds us of domesticated cats, bobcats can carry rabies. There was a report of a rabid bobcat locally recently. That story is below.