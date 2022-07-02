Bonnie's Country Store is open for business

FORESTPORT, NY – It was a big day for residents of Forestport Saturday.
For some the wait was almost unbearable, but now all the shelves have been stocked, the floors cleaned, and the ribbon cut.
Welcome to Bonnie’s Country Store.
Located on Woodhull Road, Customers lined up early, eager to check things out. “Oh wow”, seemed to be the general consensus.
Co-owners Amy Nelson and Aaron LaBella say they’d been getting calls for the past few weeks asking when the store would open. They can’t believe the day has finally arrived.
"First thing this morning we actually had gifts on the front doorstep,” said Nelson. “Cards and flowers were being dropped off from local businesses, congratulating us, and thanking us for bringing this back. As a kid I used to ride my bike here and get penny candy. We used to call it Bonnie's Mall and it mattered to me. Then I realized it mattered to everybody in this community.
Bonnie’s had been closed for the past 2½ years. Construction on local bridges forced seasonal traffic away from the store, and then Covid hit. The previous owners were forced to close what had been a community staple for years.
“There's no store around here that you can go get milk, eggs, or things like that” said Forestport resident Julie Sweet. “Now they're going to have a deli, pizzas and all that kind of food, so instead of driving, with the price of gas being so high, it's literally 10 minutes from my house, versus driving to Boonville or Utica which would be about a half hour either way."
When Aaron and Amy saw the opportunity to purchase the store they jumped at the chance. After residents realized the store might be reopening, they had only one question.
"From day one,” said LaBella, “the first question everyone asked is 'Are you going to have penny candy?' and that's the first thing we said. We have to have penny candy. We really wanted to epitomize what it feels like to be in an old school country store again. Where we know you're first name, and you come in and get a cup of coffee and whatever else you need. Hopefully we'll see you a few times a week"
Bonnie's Country Store started out in the 70's, and the new owners wanted to pay tribute to the original owner.
“We asked her if we could call it Bonnie's and she said sure. So we decided to stick with that name because that's what everybody knows it as. That's what all the locals still called it, so this is Bonnie's Country Store version 2."
For now Bonnie’s will be open this 4th of July weekend from 12 to 6pm. After that they'll be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 8 pm. The owners say they'll be adding more hours once they've finished work on the deli that will soon be a part of the store.