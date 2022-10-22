Boolermaker returns

Utica, N.Y.-- There were plenty of ghosts and goblins running around today. The annual Boolermaker kids run was held at T.R. Proctor park in Utica this morning. Kids ages 4-13, dressed in Halloween costumes, competed in several different races.
In addition to the races there was an obstacle course and other warm up activities, plus plenty of post-race treats.
Making a special appearance at today's Boolermaker was Victoria, the Boilermaker's new mascot. She was there to cheer all the runners on. Also, there to cheer everyone on was Miles, the service dog that the Boilermaker is sponsoring through Freedom Guide Dogs.