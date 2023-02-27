 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Bosnian-American Community Association plans to gift fountain to City of Utica

  • Updated
St. Louis Sibilj

UTICA, N.Y.-- The City of Utica may soon be receiving a fountain as a gift from the Bosnian-American Community Association of Utica. The gift will be a way to honor Bosnian culture and remember how welcoming the city was to immigrants fleeing the war-torn country in the 1990’s

"We want to give back to our community and Utica City by building something that symbolizes our presence and also symbolizes our unity here in Utica." Hanka Grabovica, President of the Community Association said.

The fountain will be a replica of the famous wood Sebilj in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. Currently.... There is only one other replica of the fountain in the United States. That one is in St. Louis. But work on the project can't begin until they've met their fundraising goal.

"This is our gift to the city from Bosnian community, so once we raise the money, we will start the project. We need from $120 to $150,000." Grabovica said.

The fountain won't just be a gift, It'll be a reminder as well.

"We will be cherishing this monument for generations to come and our children and grandchildren will be able to know where their parents and grandparents came from. So, it's going to be always a reminder for us and for our children where we came from and keep that tradition and culture." Grabovica explained.

You can donate to the fundraiser by visiting the project's  Gofundme page:

