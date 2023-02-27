Bosnian-American Community Association plans to gift fountain to City of Utica

UTICA, N.Y.-- The City of Utica may soon be receiving a fountain as a gift from the Bosnian-American Community Association of Utica. The gift will be a way to honor Bosnian culture and remember how welcoming the city was to immigrants fleeing the war-torn country in the 1990’s
"We want to give back to our community and Utica City by building something that symbolizes our presence and also symbolizes our unity here in Utica." Hanka Grabovica, President of the Community Association said.
The fountain will be a replica of the famous wood Sebilj in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. Currently.... There is only one other replica of the fountain in the United States. That one is in St. Louis. But work on the project can't begin until they've met their fundraising goal.
"This is our gift to the city from Bosnian community, so once we raise the money, we will start the project. We need from $120 to $150,000." Grabovica said.
The fountain won't just be a gift, It'll be a reminder as well.
"We will be cherishing this monument for generations to come and our children and grandchildren will be able to know where their parents and grandparents came from. So, it's going to be always a reminder for us and for our children where we came from and keep that tradition and culture." Grabovica explained.
You can donate to the fundraiser by visiting the project's Gofundme page: