Boston Tea Party Member Honored in Richfield Springs

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The actions of a group of young men 250 years ago sparked a revolution so brave, that are still remembered, talked about and honored.

Boston Tea Party fighter George Robert Twelves Hewes was born in Massachusetts but moved to Richfield Springs later in life, and is buried there in Lakeview Cemetery.

Yesterday, leadership from the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum in Boston were in Richfield Springs to honor the actions of this brave 31-year-old many years ago.

See the full interview in the video below: