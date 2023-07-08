Bostwick Liquors, Inc. Celebrates 90 Years Of Business

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly
in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Camden, Blossvale, Taberg, Florence and Glenmore.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
counties, Madison, Oneida and Onondaga.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or
other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Baldwinsville, Cicero, Lysander, Liverpool, Jordan,
Galeville, Bridgeport, Plainville, Clay, Van Buren, North
Syracuse, Minoa, Elbridge, Woodard, Bayberry, Euclid,
Mattydale, Lyncourt, Lakeland and Warners.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Bostwick Liquors, Inc. Celebrates 90 Years Of Business

  • Updated
  • 0
Bostwick Liquors, Inc. celebrates 90 years in Rome.

Bostwick Liquors in Rome Celebrated 90 Years of Business.

ROME, N.Y. -- Bostwick Liquors, Inc. in Rome celebrated 90 years of business today with a celebration at their store on 137 W Dominick St.

From 12-3 p.m., customers were treated to 20% off sales on all products, t-shirt giveaways, cupcakes and live music.

Bostwick Liquors was established by Donald P. Bostwick in 1933.

Manager Michael Bostwick Jr. said it's a very exciting time to celebrate 90 years of the family business.

"I'm looking forward to seeing where it ends up and whenever my time comes, I just want to keep the tradition going," Bostwick Jr. said.

The Bostwick family said they're thankful for the customers that have kept them in business all these years.

Tags

Recommended for you