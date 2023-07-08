Bostwick Liquors, Inc. Celebrates 90 Years Of Business

ROME, N.Y. -- Bostwick Liquors, Inc. in Rome celebrated 90 years of business today with a celebration at their store on 137 W Dominick St.
From 12-3 p.m., customers were treated to 20% off sales on all products, t-shirt giveaways, cupcakes and live music.
Bostwick Liquors was established by Donald P. Bostwick in 1933.
Manager Michael Bostwick Jr. said it's a very exciting time to celebrate 90 years of the family business.
"I'm looking forward to seeing where it ends up and whenever my time comes, I just want to keep the tradition going," Bostwick Jr. said.
The Bostwick family said they're thankful for the customers that have kept them in business all these years.