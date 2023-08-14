Bouckville Antique Week Underway

Bouckville, N.Y.-- You can find almost anything at the Madison-Bouckville antique week. From the interesting, like this civil war era peg-leg and this authentic NASA space suit. To the cool like this light from a radio tower in Georgia, to the downright bizarre, like this realistic bear suit, made from a real bear. All just part of why officials say antique week is so great.
"It's the hunt of the treasure, good food, good everything and good times," said Quaker Acres West owner Allan Boice.
Chip Hunt has been coming to antique week since 1975. He says what makes the week special to him, the comradery with other vendors and fair-goers.
"It's a sustained show, so it goes from year to year, and often times there’s a chance for fellowship and friendship with other dealers," said Hunt.
Hunt remembers watching the show grow.
"I was kind of a charter member Jaques Hanks when we opened up the big field down the road, there was 60 dealers back then, mostly local and from Binghamton area and year after year the show just continued to grow," Hunt said
The one factor that is always up in the air, the weather
"The crowds are just unbelievable, and we always have terrific attendance, the only thing that plays with us a little is the weather. If we have the weather, we have the show, so we look forward to the challenges of that," Hunt explained.
Antique week runs until Sunday.