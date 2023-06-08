 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend moves some events inside, monitoring air quality

  • Updated
  • 0
Boxing HOF

Boxing HOF

CANASTOTA, NY (WKTV) - International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend returns to Canastota bringing in thousands of tourists, boxing legends, and also the  fighters who will take to the ring for Friday night's fights.

Due to air quality conditions, the outdoor events including the ringside lecture, opening bell and the fist casting are moved inside to the Turning Stone Casino Resort Showroom. The events are free to the public both Thursday and Friday and remain at their scheduled times.

"I want to thank Ray Halbritter and the Oneida Indian Nation who have been our partner for many years and always have supported the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the sport of boxing," said Ed Brophy, Executive Director of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. 

Shuttle service for fans will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday running every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Halbritter, CEO of Oneida Indian Nation Enterprises, says Turning Stone is no stranger to hosting major boxing events and is excited that Upstate New York will once again be the capitol of the boxing world. 

"Our entry into boxing began with hosting fights in tents outside in the parking lot," Halbritter said. "Over the years, our events got bigger and bigger." 

"Over the next 96 hours, events taking place here will make Central New York the center of the boxing universe," said Dan Jones, Director of Guest Experiences at Oneida Indian Nation Enterprises. 

Updates for Saturday and Sunday outside events will be posted on IBHOF.com and the Boxing Hall of Fame social media pages late in the day Friday.

The museum and the pavilion will remain open throughout Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

Friday night fights feature a triple header with six undefeated fighters, all aspiring to be world champions and eventually International Boxing Hall of Famers. 

