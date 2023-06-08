Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend moves some events inside, monitoring air quality

CANASTOTA, NY (WKTV) - International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend returns to Canastota bringing in thousands of tourists, boxing legends, and also the fighters who will take to the ring for Friday night's fights.
Due to air quality conditions, the outdoor events including the ringside lecture, opening bell and the fist casting are moved inside to the Turning Stone Casino Resort Showroom. The events are free to the public both Thursday and Friday and remain at their scheduled times.
"I want to thank Ray Halbritter and the Oneida Indian Nation who have been our partner for many years and always have supported the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the sport of boxing," said Ed Brophy, Executive Director of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Shuttle service for fans will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday running every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Halbritter, CEO of Oneida Indian Nation Enterprises, says Turning Stone is no stranger to hosting major boxing events and is excited that Upstate New York will once again be the capitol of the boxing world.
"Our entry into boxing began with hosting fights in tents outside in the parking lot," Halbritter said. "Over the years, our events got bigger and bigger."
"Over the next 96 hours, events taking place here will make Central New York the center of the boxing universe," said Dan Jones, Director of Guest Experiences at Oneida Indian Nation Enterprises.
Updates for Saturday and Sunday outside events will be posted on IBHOF.com and the Boxing Hall of Fame social media pages late in the day Friday.
The museum and the pavilion will remain open throughout Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.
Friday night fights feature a triple header with six undefeated fighters, all aspiring to be world champions and eventually International Boxing Hall of Famers.