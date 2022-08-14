Bridgewater celebrates 225 years

BRIDGEWATER, NY - The Town of Bridgewater celebrated a milestone Sunday. They've been around for 225 years.
Residents gathered at the Bridgewater Town Park, to enjoy a day of food, fun, and music. The first 100 families received a free commemorative tote bag. There were also Chinese auctions, raffles, and local vendors, not to mention balloon animals and bounce houses for the kids.
Residents say it may be a small town, but Bridgewater has plenty to offer.
"We have a lot going on in our town,” says Krissy Martin, who helped organize the event. “For as small as it is, we have restaurants, convenient stores, there's so much going on. Sometimes you've got to take a look back and appreciate it all. So today's a day to celebrate the Town of Bridgewater."
Here’s to another 225 years.