Bruce Karam files lawsuit against Utica City School District

UTICA, N.Y.-- Embattled Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is suing over his suspension in October.
The lawsuit against the Utica City School District, Board of Education members and interim superintendent Brian Nolan was filed Friday in Oneida County Supreme Court.
The 18-page lawsuit alleges that the board of education violated the open meetings law by not providing enough notice for the Oct. 18 special meeting where Karam was placed on paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation into what the board called complaints against Karam. The details of those complaints have not yet been released.
In addition, the suit claims that the board also violated the open meetings law on multiple occasions since July by holding quote private meetings before special or regular meeting. Karam claims that the board also violated his contract by not giving him notice of complaints being filed against him and did not give him an opportunity to respond to those complaints.
Karam is asking the court to reverse all decisions made by the board of education on Oct. 6 and 18, including Karam’s placement on administrative leave and the appointment of interim superintendent Brian Nolan.