Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,
with up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the
southern Tug Hill and western Catskills.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The snow will be wet and heavy in nature, so plan on
slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with rain in the
low elevations and valley locations Sunday afternoon. This will
lead to lower snow amounts, around 2 inches or less, in some of
the higher populated areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper
Susquehanna and Delaware valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Bruce Karam files lawsuit against Utica City Schools

Bruce Karam

Utica, N.Y.-- Embattled Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is suing over his suspension in October.

The lawsuit against the Utica City School District, Board of Education members and interim superintendent Brian Nolan was filed Friday in Oneida County Supreme Court.

 The 18-page lawsuit alleges that the board of education violated the open meetings law by not providing enough notice for the October 18th special meeting where Karam was placed on paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation into what the board called complaints against Karam. The details of those complaints have not yet been released.

 In addition, the suit claims that the board also violated the open meetings law on multiple occasions since July by holding quote private meetings before special or regular meeting. Karam claims that the board also violated his contract by not giving him notice of complaints being filed against him and did not give him an opportunity to respond to those complaints.

Karam is asking the court to reverse all decisions made by the board of education on October 6th and October 18th, including Karam’s placement on administrative leave and the appointment of interim superintendent Brian Nolan.

Stay with NewsChannel two for continuing coverage on this story.