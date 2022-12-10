Bruce Karam files lawsuit against Utica City Schools

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the southern Tug Hill and western Catskills. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The snow will be wet and heavy in nature, so plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with rain in the low elevations and valley locations Sunday afternoon. This will lead to lower snow amounts, around 2 inches or less, in some of the higher populated areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper Susquehanna and Delaware valleys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&