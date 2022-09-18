Buddy Walk raises awareness for Down syndrome

UTICA, NY - Plenty of smiling faces at the annual National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk Sunday.
Upstate Cerebral Palsy sponsored the event which raise funds for programs that assist people with Down syndrome.
Approximately 150 participants walked around the tennis courts at the Parkway Rec Center. Along the way they danced, blew bubbles and just had a good time.
Officials with Upstate Cerebral Palsy say raising awareness for people with Down syndrome is just as important as raising money.
"25 years ago, when I think back. I look at what the community saw for people with Down syndrome,” says Kathy Closner, Chief Program Officer of UCP. “Today people are competitively employed. They're included in their community. They're in higher education and our public schools. We've come so far, and we've come so far because of the awareness walks like this".
This year's Buddy Walk also included an interactive art project from the Pieces of HeART program.