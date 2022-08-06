 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95-100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga
and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
located across lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Buffalo Soldiers team up with MVCAA to "Ride Against Poverty"

Ride against poverty

NY MILLS, NY – The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency teamed up with the Buffalo Soldiers on Saturday, for the first-ever “Ride Against Poverty”.

The Buffalo Soldiers are a community based motorcycle club. They were joined by other motorcycle enthusiasts at the Harley Davidson of Utica to help MVCAA raise money to combat poverty.

Besides the motorcycle ride, there were raffles and other giveaways.

MVCAA executive director Amy Turner, says the money raised will go into their beneficiary fund. “In the past, we’ve done things like help get somebody’s car fixed. Maybe help them get a new crib, so they can bring their baby home from the hospital. Hygiene products, or whatever a family needs. Maybe even a security deposit, so a family can move into a better home.”

After the ride, the riders returned to the Harley Davidson for some food, music, and fun.

