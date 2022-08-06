Buffalo Soldiers team up with MVCAA to "Ride Against Poverty"

NY MILLS, NY – The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency teamed up with the Buffalo Soldiers on Saturday, for the first-ever “Ride Against Poverty”.
The Buffalo Soldiers are a community based motorcycle club. They were joined by other motorcycle enthusiasts at the Harley Davidson of Utica to help MVCAA raise money to combat poverty.
Besides the motorcycle ride, there were raffles and other giveaways.
MVCAA executive director Amy Turner, says the money raised will go into their beneficiary fund. “In the past, we’ve done things like help get somebody’s car fixed. Maybe help them get a new crib, so they can bring their baby home from the hospital. Hygiene products, or whatever a family needs. Maybe even a security deposit, so a family can move into a better home.”
After the ride, the riders returned to the Harley Davidson for some food, music, and fun.