Buffalo Stampede at OHM BOCES in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Stampede was in central New York today, joining forces with some talented, young local musicians at BOCES.
The drummers, who get the crowd all amped up for Buffalo Bills games, was at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES in New Hartford today, getting middle and high school color guard members all amped up for an in-person audience with the legendary musicians out of western N.Y.
Downbeat Percussion is a drumline of world-class percussionists, who perform in front of more than 70,000 people every week.
They've been the official drumline of the Buffalo Bills since 2013, performing at every home game.
But today, home is OHM BOCES.
"They travel all throughout New York state. I think they do a couple things outside of the state. They're great. They go to local schools, do different assemblies, amp up the kids; the kids get to play with them during the assembly and have just a blast," Ryan Gerling, music therapist for Bridges at BOCES.