Business as Normal for Utica Funeral Home Damaged by Fire

UTICA, N.Y. -- From the outside, the damage of Heintz Funeral Home in Utica looks bad, but inside, it's like nothing even happened.
The business was damaged after a car ran into it and caught fire early Sunday morning.
It was a rude awakening to say the least for Vice President Fred Heintz.
"We've had security alarms and fire alarms before. My first thought is that it's just an alarm, and I’ll go down to turn it off and go back to bed. Then 911 dispatch called me and told me the building was on fire," Heintz said.
Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that the car was stolen, and no one was inside of the vehicle.
They're still looking for a suspect.
Heintz is grateful that the damage to the building wasn't worse.
"God bless that most of the damage is exterior with only minor smoke damage inside, we've got a company taking care of that," Heintz explained.
One reason why damaged was so limited is because the funeral home is across the street from Utica Fire Engine 1.
Firefighters were on the scene within seconds of the call going out.
"Utica Fire, they were here thankfully across the street. The fire got up to the eaves but never got into the roof which would’ve been bad if that happened," Heintz said.
Heintz wants to assure clients that despite the damage, they are still open for business.
"We are still here for you. There is no interruption for our business. We're here to serve you in your time of need. We appreciate all the love and support we've received," Heintz said.