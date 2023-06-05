CABVI Hosts Million Dollar Golf Tournament

New York Mills, N.Y.-- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) hosted the $1-Million Lightning Bug Shootout golf tournament Sunday at Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club to raise funds to support its Camp Abilities program.
Over 100 golfers competed for a chance to win a variety of prizes including a vehicle, a boat and even a shot at $1-million, all with the end goal of raising money for the Camp Abilities program.
Camp Abilities is a youth development program that has been around for 10 years for children and teens that are blind or visually impaired.
Jake Olson, who was the first blind NCAA Division 1 football player and 2019 United States Blind Golf Association National Champion was in attendance as a special guest.
Next year's golf event is already scheduled for June 6, 2024 at Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club according to President and CEO of CABVI in Utica Ed Walsh.