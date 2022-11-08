CABVI to host Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, at its new Vision Health and Wellness Center.
The fair is a free event, open to the public. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. located at 408 Elizabeth Street in Utica.
While there, participants can get a flu shot, provided by staff from the Oneida County Health Department, if they wish. CABVI medical staff will also be on hand to provide vision screenings for both adults and children. They will also provide blood pressure screenings, fitness demonstrations and more.
More than 20 local fitness-related vendors will be set up to participate by distributing information on health and wellness to the public.
“Healthy vision is correlated with a healthy lifestyle. We are eager to explain the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle at our health fair tomorrow. CABVI’s vision health and wellness center is a wonderful community resource and asset for people who are looking for information, participate in our programs, and live a healthy lifestyle.” CABVI VP of Rehabilitation, Kathy Beaver said.
Those who attend are welcome to bring non-perishable food items to donate, in return donors will receive a ticket that can be entered to win the door prize valued at more than $250.