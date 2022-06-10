Calling volunteers for fun pop-up on Griffo Green in Rome

ROME, NY (WKTV) - Saturday, June 18, the Griffo Green between Rome City Hall and West Dominick Street will come to life with activities for all ages, but volunteers are needed during the week to put it all together.
"The idea to put something in place that could happen in the future," said Executive Director of 50 Forward Mohawk Valley. "It's like a visioning."
50 Foward Mohawk Valley, working with Livable Communities of Oneida County and the City of Rome, are putting on this pop-up project to envision plans that have already been drawn up on paper, but have yet to be put into place.
"We are going to transform Griffo Green and Willet Street to activate a space in a different way," Walters said.
Willet Street will be painted and there will be food tucks set up on the street to leave the Griffo Green open for seating and activities.
Part of the idea is to connect different age groups like the senior housing next to the park, and the Copper City Lofts going up across the street, which should be complete next spring.
Getting community and planner input and once they see what works from the paper plans and what doesn't, is an important step in the process and is one of the purposes of the pop-up.
Getting it all done is a huge undertaking. That's where the volunteers come in. Starting Monday, June 13th and continuing all week, 50 Forward MV is calling on volunteers to step up in shaping the space for Saturday's event. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday starting at 8:30am and lasting until 4pm and also the day of the event.
"There will be a special unveiling on Saturday, but there are all kinds of work for volunteers to do," Walters said. "From painting and placing things around the space, to basically anything that needs to be done to replicate the paper plan."
Spools donated by Kristec Wire in Rome for the day will be painted and will be used as tables. Other businesses and community partners have stepped up to help out too.
Volunteers from the Rome Art Association have already agreed to help with some of the painting.
"It should feel awesome for community members," Walters said, "that your part and your voice can help your city envision what things could look like."
The activation of the project will be held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. The event will run until 2 p.m. and will coincide with the City of Rome’s Summer Program Registration.
The City of Rome has a plan that was developed as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and this project is being used to illustrate what that plan would look like once activated to get feedback from the community before actual construction.
This is the first “PopUp” Project for Livable Communities of Oneida County to demonstrate how such projects can impact and improve plans to excite a community.
The activation will not only include new “pop-up” amenities for the community to see, it will also have music, food trucks, vendors, and lawn games for all ages.
Call 50 Forward MV at 315.223.3973 to volunteer, or email kjohnson@50forwardmv.org.