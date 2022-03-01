Campion Road entrance to New Hartford Shopping Center closed

New Hartford, N.Y. -- The entrance to the New Hartford Shopping Center on Campion Road is closed to traffic.
NEWSChannel 2 asked the Village of New Hartford why traffic is prohibited from entering on Campion Road. According to the Village, the shopping center has a right of way agreement with the Susquehanna Railroad and that the shopping center has not paid their fee to the railroad so the railroad put up the barricades.
The Village advises motorists to use the Genesee Street entrance to the shopping center until further notice.