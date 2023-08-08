Candidate for Oneida County Legislator Takes Incumbent to Court for Non-Compliance

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- A candidate for Oneida County Legislator in Rome is going after the incumbent in court.
James Herchek is saying his opponent never complied with state election laws.
Herchek lost the Republican primary to Brenda McMonagle.
He's running on the Cut Taxes First line in November in the Rome legislative district.
He says once he started doing research, he learned that McMonagle hadn't filed multiple reports she's required to, and she hasn't even registered as a candidate.
Herchek has undertaken the expense of filing a petition in state Supreme Court in Oneida County to compel McMonagle to comply.
"I'm taking this forward because I think it's what we need to do when it comes to politics at large in the United States, but right here, in Oneida County, we've got to have transparency," he said.
"Something's just not right. My opponent isn't the only person that hasn't been filing this stuff," he added.
Legislator McMonagle owns up. She says, in part, that "upon learning several months ago that I had not submitted campaign disclosure reports to the state board of elections, I immediately began the process of setting up the necessary account with the state."
She went on to say that she accepts "responsibility for this situation and want to assure my constituents that it will not be repeated going forward."