Candle fire displaces two people in Whitesboro

  • Updated
Candle fire in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - Whitesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning on Elm Street. 

Crews were called to 11 Elm Street around 10:04 a.m. in the Village of Whitesboro. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and heat coming from the second-story window of the home. 

The fire chief tells Newschannel 2 that the fire is believed to be an accident started by a candle sitting on a desk that spread to materials around it. 

No injuries were reported. 

The home was deemed unlivable, displacing two people. 

 

