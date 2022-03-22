Capital project passes in Rome CSD

Rome, N.Y. -- Voters approved a $21.6 million capital project for the Rome City School District on Tuesday.
The vote was 514 yes, 314 no.
Under the proposed project, upgrades will be made to all the schools in the district. That list does not include Staley Elementary which was shut down due to flooding last year.
Among the upgrades, installing secure vestibules in the elementary schools, updating RFA’s fire alarm system, and installing athletic fields at the high school. Currently all outdoor athletics are held off-site.