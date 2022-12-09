ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning.
Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Glur was transported to Rome hospital due to back pain, Holbert was issued citations for following too closely and aggravated unlicensed operation, returnable to City of Rome Court at a later date.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted by New York State Police, Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance.