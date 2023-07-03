Car Crash Closes Route 49 East

MARCY, N.Y. -- A car crash around 9 a.m. on New York State Route 49 East in Marcy under the River Road bridge has temporarily closed that section of the road.
The accident involved a Nissan Frontier pickup truck.
The truck suffered extensive damage and was stuck on the center divider.
State Police say the male driver was taken to St. Elizbeth Medical Center in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries.
Stittville Fire Department and New York State Troopers were on scene.
There's no word on a cause or whether tickets will be issued.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.