Car Seat Safety Events in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is partnering with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office to host car seat safety events throughout the county.
Car seat safety events will take place Monday, August 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Adirondack High School; Thursday, September 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Deerfield Fire Department; Wednesday, October 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Griffiss International Airport; and Tuesday, November 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Waterville Volunteer Fire Department.
Free car seats will be available by appointment to any parents or legal guardians who are eligible and are in need of one.
For those with a car seat, officers can check to see if it is installed properly by a certified technician. There are no eligibility requirements, but an appointment is needed for this service.
For eligibility requirements and registration, call 315-798-5229 or email CarSeatSafety@ocgov.net.