Car show wraps up Little Falls Canal Days

LITTLE FALLS, NY - The Little Falls Canal Days wrapped up Sunday with a variety of activities.
The main attraction was a car show at Burke Park.
Hundreds of car enthusiasts spent the day checking out hot rods and classic cars from days gone by. For many in attendance seeing these cars, and hearing the music that was playing, takes them back to their youth.
“I’m a baby boomer,” said local car enthusiast Larry Sekel. “I grew up in the 60s so I know the music. These were our cars from that period when we grew up. It was much simpler times. Gas was like 35-40 cents a gallon. You could go to the movies down here at the Rialto Theatre for 35 to 50 cents or whatever it was. It was just a great time”.
Trophies were awarded in various categories, including Best of Show and People’s Choice.