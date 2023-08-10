Car Slams into Hope House Building in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Hope House in Utica is not open today after a driver ran into the side of the building.

It happened yesterday, not long after work crews just put a fresh coat of paint on the wall at the South Street site.

Police said a car drove through a fence and into the wall of the building, where a wooden board now is.

The driver and anyone inside the building at the time were not hurt.

There is no word on why the crash happened or whether any tickets will be issued.

John Madej, executive director of Hope House, said that the damage didn't affect the dining-room area.

He said because there is structural damage to the main entrance, they will be using another entrance tomorrow.

Friday at the Hope House is expected to be back to normal, just a different door will be in use to enter the building.

