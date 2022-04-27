Car strikes utility pole head-on in East Utica causing widespread power outage

UTICA, NY - One person is hospitalized and nearly 1,100 residents were left without power in East Utica early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole, severing it.
The crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of Culver Avenue and Bleecker Street in Utica.
According to Utica Police, officers arrived to find the driver alert in their vehicle.
The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for complaints of head and chest pain, but had no visible signs of injury.
Police say there was no indication the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.
The driver received two tickets for traffic-related infractions.
Proctor High School was closed on Wednesday due to the power outage, that is also impacting around 1,100 other National Grid customers.
Up-to-date power restoration times can be found here.