Catalyst Group to host 8th annual Jingle Jam in December

UTICA, N.Y. --The 8th annual Jingle Jam 'funraiser" was announced Tuesday by the Catalyst Group of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce.
The event will feature music, basket raffles, drinks, and food specials as well as many other holiday surprises! Admission costs $25 per person and includes one drink. Tickets can be purchased online at the Chamber of Commerce website.
"Every year, we hear countless people tell us how excited they are for Jingle Jam. Having a chance to get together and celebrate the season with other young professionals while supporting a local business and contributing to a worthy cause can't be beat!", Events Chair for the Catalyst group, Devon Hoffman said.
The event will take place on Dec, 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Bagg’s Square Brewing Company on Main Street in Utica. All proceeds will benefit ICAN’s TORCH Program (Teen Outreach for Regional Community Health.)
Since the first Jingle Jam event in 2015, they have raised about $20,000 for local teens.
The mission of the group is to get young professionals excited to engage with the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce.