Caz Campus Will House Program for State Police

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO
CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA
ONONDAGA SCHUYLER SENECA
STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS
YATES
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA
BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA WYOMING
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. -- The Cazenovia College campus was selected as the new site for the New York State Police Auxiliary Academy.
Governor Kathy Hochul made the official announcement on Wednesday.
It's part of the governor's plan to fund an unprecedented number of basic school classes, which in turn will accelerate the rebuilding of the police force and increase the number of troopers serving New York State.
Cazenovia College closed its doors under mounting financial debt following the spring semester after 199 years serving students.
"I am pleased that the New York State Police will be leasing space at Cazenovia College for its new Auxiliary Academy. This agreement will benefit the Cazenovia community and allow for additional capacity and resources to recruit more members of the state police," State Senator Joseph Griffo said.