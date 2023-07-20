Caz Campus Will House Program for State Police

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. -- The Cazenovia College campus was selected as the new site for the New York State Police Auxiliary Academy.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the official announcement on Wednesday.

It's part of the governor's plan to fund an unprecedented number of basic school classes, which in turn will accelerate the rebuilding of the police force and increase the number of troopers serving New York State.

Cazenovia College closed its doors under mounting financial debt following the spring semester after 199 years serving students.

More from the Governor: "This unprecedented expansion will accelerate the rebuilding of the force and increase the number of Troopers dedicated to protecting and serving the people of New York State. This initiative will allow the State Police to increase the number of Community Stabilization Units around the state from 16 to 25. It will also bolster trooper participation in local and federal task forces like the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force, a multi-agency investigation unit whose work led to last week's arrest of a suspect in a series of previously unsolved murders on Long Island. The leased space at Cazenovia College will be able to accommodate up to 275 recruits and 115 instructors. The firearms training and Emergency Vehicle Operations Courses (EVOC) will continue to be held offsite at the locations that are presently used. The first Basic School Class at the Cazenovia auxiliary academy is scheduled to start in October of 2023. Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov."

"I am pleased that the New York State Police will be leasing space at Cazenovia College for its new Auxiliary Academy. This agreement will benefit the Cazenovia community and allow for additional capacity and resources to recruit more members of the state police," State Senator Joseph Griffo said.

More about becoming a State Trooper: "MINIMUM EXAM QUALIFICATIONS: U.S. Citizen

20-34 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of7 years)

High school diploma or equivalent SALARY AND BENEFITS: Starting salary: $59,612

After one year: $84,331

Full benefits and retirement The State Police has redesigned its recruitment program to reach more potential female and minority candidates. This includes meeting with leaders in communities that are underrepresented within law enforcement, with the goal of building positive long-term relationships. The State Police has also taken the 30X30 pledge and is committed to increasing its percentage of female recruits to 30 percent by 2030. The agency has recruitment teams in each troop to network at events and within neighborhoods. There are many different career paths within the New York State Police and many opportunities for every skill set, from its K-9 unit to the Underwater Recovery Team, to Aviation and the Special Operations Response Team."