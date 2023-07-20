 Skip to main content
Caz Campus Will House Program for State Police

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cazenovia College site has been selected as the new location for a New York State Police basic school auxiliary academy.

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. -- The Cazenovia College campus was selected as the new site for the New York State Police Auxiliary Academy.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the official announcement on Wednesday.

It's part of the governor's plan to fund an unprecedented number of basic school classes, which in turn will accelerate the rebuilding of the police force and increase the number of troopers serving New York State.

Cazenovia College closed its doors under mounting financial debt following the spring semester after 199 years serving students.

"I am pleased that the New York State Police will be leasing space at Cazenovia College for its new Auxiliary Academy. This agreement will benefit the Cazenovia community and allow for additional capacity and resources to recruit more members of the state police," State Senator Joseph Griffo said.

