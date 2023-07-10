Celebrate National Kitten Day with a Local Adoption

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Today is National Kitten Day in the United States.
The day to celebrate baby felines is every July 10.
A local organization that celebrates kittens and cats every day is CPV Rescue and Sanctuary.
The organization opened in 2017 to help get cats and kittens adopted. The rescue is funded by donations and maintained by volunteers.
Mare Clarey has been at the rescue since it opened.
"It is kitten season right now," Clarey said.
There are about 20 kittens that will be ready for adoption at the rescue soon, she said.
To adopt a kitten or cat from CPV Rescue and Sanctuary, you need to visit the organization at 86 Meadow St. in Clinton.
From there, you fill out an adoption application for the kitten or cat that you want.
The application is reviewed, and it's either approved or rejected.
The kitten fee is $120, which includes a spay or neuter and vaccines.
"I absolutely love it," Clarey said of her work at the rescue. "Coming here to see them all and get adopted out, and watching them grow is great," she said.
If you have an older cat at home. Don't worry. There's a holiday for them, too.
National Cat Day is October 29 every year.
Have you every wondered why kittens and cats purr?
"As the kitten grows into adulthood, purring continues. Many suggest a cat purrs from contentment and pleasure. But a cat also purrs when it is injured and in pain. Dr. Elizabeth Von Muggenthaler has suggested that the purr, with its low frequency vibrations, is a “natural healing mechanism.” Purring may be linked to the strengthening and repairing of bones, relief of pain, and wound healing."
That according to an article on the Library of Congress's website.
"Bobcat, Cheetah, Eurasian Lynx, Puma, and Wild Cat" also purr, the article states.