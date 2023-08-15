"Celebrating a Festival of Sports" at this year's Herkimer County Fair

FRANKFORT, NY – The Herkimer County Fair is in full swing.
Opening ceremonies were held for the annual family-friendly, fun-filled event late Tuesday afternoon.
This year’s Herkimer County Fair theme is “Celebrating a Festival of Sports”.
There’s so much to see and do at the fair. Rides, games, plenty of entertainment, and if fair food is your thing, this is definitely a cheat week.
One of the favorite attractions, according to 4 year-old Noah Clifton Stokes, is of course, all the animals.
“I like seeing the animals – goats, cows, horses - and the rides. That’s the tallest one right there,” he says, pointing out the Ferris wheel.
Nycol Conigliaro from Frankfort has been coming to the fair all her life. “My kids love it. I usually go on Wednesday night for bracelet night, and my daughter has a blast going on all the rides”.
For a complete list of all your favorite things to see and do at this year’s Herkimer County Fair, click here.