Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica, N.Y. -- March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness and urge people around the world to advocate for full inclusion for those with Down Syndrome.

In the greater Utica area, the 21 Club of CNY is not only raising awareness, but they are connecting families with services they may need.

"Down Syndrome occurs when there's three copies of the 21st chromosome. That's why we celebrate on March 21st." says Mary Radel, president of the 21 Club.

"We celebrate to raise awareness and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome and to let the world know that people with Down Syndrome are more alike than they are different. They need friends, they need to be educated, they need jobs, they need to be accepted in their community like all of us do."

For more information on the 21 Club, click here

