Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

Utica, N.Y. -- March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.
The purpose of this day is to raise awareness and urge people around the world to advocate for full inclusion for those with Down Syndrome.
In the greater Utica area, the 21 Club of CNY is not only raising awareness, but they are connecting families with services they may need.
"Down Syndrome occurs when there's three copies of the 21st chromosome. That's why we celebrate on March 21st." says Mary Radel, president of the 21 Club.
"We celebrate to raise awareness and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome and to let the world know that people with Down Syndrome are more alike than they are different. They need friends, they need to be educated, they need jobs, they need to be accepted in their community like all of us do."
