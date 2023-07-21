Central New York Irish Festival This Weekend in Deansboro

DEANSBORO, N.Y. -- The annual Central New York Irish Festival began Friday at MKJ Farm in Deansboro.
Hundreds of people gathered to listen to live Irish music, enjoy Irish themed-vendors and eat food provided by local food trucks.
The goal of the festival is to celebrate the Irish community.
According to the press release sent by the CNY Irish Festival Committee:
Returning to the festival in 2023 are CNY favorites, The Elders, Enter The Haggis, Arise & Go, Blarney Rebel Band, Triskele, Donal O'Shaughnessy, Craobh Dugan-O'Looney, and The Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance. New to the festival this year are The Prodigals, Colin Farrell and Dave Curley, Kilrush, Rogue March, and Gerry Dixon.
The event ran from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, and will run from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday.