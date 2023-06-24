Central Valley Academy graduates receive their diplomas

UTICA, NY - Central Valley Academy's graduating class of 2023 made it official Saturday afternoon.
After years of studying and hard work, not to mention dealing with a global pandemic that forced them to attend classes virtually, these young adults walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas. Proud family and friends filled the stands cheering on the graduates.
Central Valley superintendent Jeremy Rich had some parting words of wisdom for the class of 2023, as they start the next chapter of their lives.
"No one can live your life for you. You will have to do it your way. Some of you will make some great choices, and some of you will learn the hard way, but in the end it will be your journey, and your way. Your successes and your failures, and how you deal with them, will mold you into the person that you all become".
Now that their high school career is over, many of these grads will attend college to continue their education, some will become members of the armed forces, while others will enter the workforce.