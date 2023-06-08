Central Valley Academy's 17th Annual Mott Marathon Challenge postponed

Central Valley Academy's 17th Annual Mott Marathon Challenge has been officially postponed to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 at CVA's track.
The event was originally scheduled for today, Thursday, at 3 p.m. School officials and Mr. Mott made the decision to postpone based on the poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires. If conditions do not improve by Sunday, June 11, the event will take place on Monday, June 19 at a time to be determined.
The Jarvis Mile and all runners who had planned to run in today's event are invited to participate on Sunday if they feel conditions are safe enough to participate. The Jarvis Mile will kick off at 1 p.m. and the marathon will immediately follow.
Today's Wellness activities at CVA will still take place as planned.