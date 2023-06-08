 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Central Valley Academy's 17th Annual Mott Marathon Challenge postponed

running

Central Valley Academy's 17th Annual Mott Marathon Challenge has been officially postponed to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 at CVA's track.

The event was originally scheduled for today, Thursday, at 3 p.m. School officials and Mr. Mott made the decision to postpone based on the poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires. If conditions do not improve by Sunday, June 11, the event will take place on Monday, June 19 at a time to be determined.

The Jarvis Mile and all runners who had planned to run in today's event are invited to participate on Sunday if they feel conditions are safe enough to participate. The Jarvis Mile will kick off at 1 p.m. and the marathon will immediately follow. 

Today's Wellness activities at CVA will still take place as planned.  

