Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire

Chadwicks, N.Y.-- It was around 10:00 Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door.
"I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911."
Poupart explained. While on the phone with 911, Poupart she noticed the fire, which quickly grew in a matter of seconds.
"I was in the front room, saw the flames, they were halfway up the window. By the time I got to the bedroom they were to the top of the window." Poupart described.
The fire department was able to extinguish the fire... Which reignited memories of the brutal 2015 beatings of Christopher and Lucas Leonard by members of the word of life church that took place at the building.
"The profound tragedy of the death of that young man" Poupart recalled.
For Mary Ann Schloop, a lifelong resident of Chadwicks, it brought back memories of what the building originally was, the school.
"It's sad because I spent many years there and that was the heart of the community". Schloop said.
As for what comes next for the building, NewsChannel two has learned that a sale on the building was pending, however who was buying it and when they would close was not available.