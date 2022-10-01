Cheese festival returns to Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy.
Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival.
Over 50 venders set up shop on Main Street, and with over 120 types of cheeses to choose from, there was definitely something there to please everyone's palate.
Dairy farming is one of the area’s leading industries, and these days, more and more of those dairy farmers are turning to cheese making to make ends meet.
"Little Falls has a long proud history in the development of cheese,” says Little Falls Cheese Festival Publicity Manager, Scot Nolan. “There's a factory here that developed a pasteurization process that would end up being used globally, so it just seemed like a great way to celebrate the towns history.”
Believe it or not, Little Falls was once known as the “cheese capital” of the world. In the 1800's Little Falls set the pricing for cheese globally.