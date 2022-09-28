Chenango county double stabbing

OTSELIC, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested 22 year old, Corey J. Sawyer of Norwich Today, after he allegedly stabbed two people, in the Town of Otselic.
An investigation by the State Police revealed that Sawyer stabbed two people with a knife, during a domestic dispute. One victim was an adult and the other, a minor under the age of 17. Three other minors under the age of 17 were present when the dispute occurred.
Both victims were taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich and were then transported to Wilson Medical Center. The victims both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Sawyer was also transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital due to injuries he sustained before the Troopers arrived on scene, he was treated and released.
Sawyer was processed at State Police, Norwich and arraigned before a judge. He is remanded to the Chenango County Jail on a $250 thousand bail, $500 thousand bond or $1 million partially secured bond. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.